New Battlefield 1 Map Out Now And Everyone Can Try DLC Maps Free

A new map is available for Battlefield 1 right now, though you may have to pay to get it. The new map, Prise de Tahure, is available for people who own the the Premium Pass or the They Shall Not Pass expansion individually. Another way to play the map is by joining the squad of a player who owners the Premium Pass; this is called the Premium Friends service.

Also going on right now (July 20-27) is Battlefield 1's first Premium Trials event. This lets everyone who owns the base version of Battlefield 1 play all of the Premium Pass maps at no extra cost. This includes They Shall Not Pass' six maps, the Frontlines mode, and more. You can also play the just-released Prise de Tahure map.

One thing to bear in mind is that you won't earn XP from expansion pass maps unless you own the Premium Pass or They Shall Not Pass.

Prise de Tahure is set in the region of Champagne-Ardennes, and you can play as either the French or German. Every game mode (except Operations), along with all the weapons and vehicle are supported on the map.You can read more about the Prise de Tahur map here and Premium Friends service here. In other news, here's a silly video of DICE LA developers trying to pronounce Prise de Tahur:

We asked @EA_DICE LA how they've been pronouncing the just-released second night map around the studio. How'd they do? pic.twitter.com/QIsk7yHWqH — Battlefield (@Battlefield) July 20, 2017

Battlefield 1, which came out last October, will join the EA and Origin Access free game Vaults later this year. Launch dates were not announced, but additions to the Vault are typically permanent, so you'll have plenty of time with the games once they're added.