Battlefield 1 Hits 21 Million Players

DICE's World War I shooter Battlefield 1 continues to be a huge hit. Publisher Electronic Arts announced this week that the game reached 21 million players as of the end of June. Here is EA's exact wording on the milestone: "Battlefield 1 had more than 21 million players joining the game as of quarter end." This is up from 19 million a few months ago.

Games sales and revenue from add-on content stands to grow further still, as DICE will launch the next expansion pack, In The Name of the Tsar, coming out for everyone to buy in September. Overall, EA said it believes Battlefield 1 will "continue to evolve as a content-rich live service."

And at Gamescom in August, EA said it will reveal some kind of new ... thing for Battlefield 1--and it sounds pretty ambitious.

"At Gamescom, we will detail our plans for a new offering that will bring the richest Battlefield 1 experience yet--including the all-out warfare, epic multiplayer battles and War Stories campaign that have defined the game, plus new maps, deeper progression, and additional fan-favorite game modes, all in a single package," CEO Andrew Wilson said in prepared remarks.

