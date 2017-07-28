EA Doesn't Plan To Slow Down Its Game Releases

Electronic Arts is one of the biggest and best-known video game publishers in the world, with numerous projects in the works at the same time. Don't expect the company to slow down its release schedule, however; the publisher is sticking with what works. During a recent earnings briefing Q&A, an analyst asked if EA has the opportunity to space out its non-sports games (titles like Madden and FIFA are released every year), and EA CFO Blake Jorgensen said no way.

"Never too much product," he said with what sounded like a laugh (via SeekingAlpha). "I think we like our regular cadence. I think we've found a good cadence obviously with Battlefield and with Star Wars Battlefront. We're trying to make sure that we're leveraging our relationship with Disney on the Star Wars property, so aligning those where possible with their theatrical release schedules. So right now, our plan is not to change our cadence schedule."

Jorgensen added that it's too early to talk about the release schedule for BioWare's new IP Anthem or any projects from Motive Studios. Right now, EA is feeling "pretty comfortable" as it relates to its release schedule and its pipeline of in-development games.

"We believe it creates a nice top line growth that's all organic from our teams, and we're very focused on making sure that it's very profitable along the way," he said. "So we want to continue to drive both the top line and the bottom line through new IP, existing IP, new live services, and margin expansion across all of those."

EA's next big shooter game is Star Wars: Battlefront II, which comes out in November. Before that, EA will launch the latest instalments in the juggernaut FIFA and Madden franchises.

For lots more on EA's latest earnings report, check out GameSpot's breakdown here and the stories below: