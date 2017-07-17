Ark: Survival Evolved Update For PC Out Today, New Map Delayed On PS4 And Xbox One

Developer Studio Wildcard has shared some news today regarding its popular dinosaur game Ark: Survival Evolved. While the PC, PS4, and Xbox One versions will see new updates rolling out this week, one thing that won't be coming to consoles quite yet is the Ragnarok map, which the developer revealed has been delayed.

Wildcard explained the reason behind the map's delay in a post on the Ark forums. According to the post, the studio has been hard at work the past few weeks getting the game ready to submit for its retail disc certification. However, because the process took longer than Wildcard anticipated, the developer will not be able to meet Ragnarok's July 19 release date. A new release date, as well as an overview of Wildcard's plans for the game for the next month, will be announced on Wednesday.

In the meantime, updates for the PS4 and Xbox One versions are slated to arrive this week. The latter's 759.2 patch has been submitted to Microsoft today, though it's a fairly minor one that primarily addresses some known issues in that version. In particular, the patch fixes the Ark data folder toggle and "LB+Button" combo issues, as well as an issue where no dinosaur AI would appear on PvE and ORP servers. Full patch notes will be released once the update rolls out. A PS4 update will follow later this week, and this one will be rather sizable, making major improvements to dashboarding. Wildcard expects the PS4 update to go live between Wednesday and Friday.

A new PC build is slated to roll out today, which Wildcard says will be close to its "near-submission build for console." The developer hopes to get fan feedback regarding the single-player experience before the physical version is released. In particular, this version makes "a lot of adjustments to the bosses" as well as how the game is played in single-player.

Ark: Survival Evolved has been available via Early Access for two years. The game is getting a physical release on August 8 and will retail for $60. That is also true for the Steam version, which doubled in price recently to match that of the upcoming physical release. In addition to the standard edition, Ark will be released in an Explorer's Edition, which includes a season pass for $100, and a Limited Collector's Edition that comes with a number of physical extras for $160. For the latest news on Ark: Survival Evolved, be sure to check out our complete game coverage.