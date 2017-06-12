E3 2017: Ark Survival Evolved Full Release Date Announced

Ark: Survival Evolved has been in Early Access for two years and amassed a staggering 9 million players worldwide, but now the hit dino-survival game is getting its full release this summer, and there are lots of ways to buy.

"Millions of Ark players have built gigantic bases, captured and trained armies of dinosaurs, crafted armories full of weapons, and eaten billions of pounds of Jurassic creature-kabobs. With their help, we're about to reach the completion of core content for Ark: Survival Evolved and release the full game to the world," said Jeremy Stieglitz, co-founder of Ark developer Studio Wildcard.

Ark will launch digitally and at retail locations on August 8 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC and is available for pre-order now. At Microsoft's E3 press conference, it announced Ark will have enhanced 4K support on Xbox One X when it launches.

The base game will cost $60, but there are lots of extra options if you're a big fan. The Explorer's Edition ($100) also gets you a season pass, granting you access to all expansion packs including the current one, Scorched Earth. Studio Wildcard says there are more on their way this year and next.

The Limited Collector's Edition ($160) is available exclusively on pre-order, and gets you lots of extras. In addition to the base game and the season pass, you get:

A leather-bound Explorer's Notebook, featuring the Dossiers of every in-game creature

An official Ark necklace

A cloth map of the Ark island

A poster of the Studio Wildcard development team

The official Ark: Survival Evolved soundtrack, recorded live by the Philharmonia Orchestra

ARK: Survival Evolved puts players on a mysterious and dangerous island where they must hunt, harvest, craft, and build their way to survival, battling the elements and and some major prehistoric creatures. And, of course, you get to tame and command dinosaurs.

For more on the game's full release, follow GameSpot's full coverage of the game here, and click here for all the latest breaking news from E3.