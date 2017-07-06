Ark: Survival Evolved PC Price Doubles Ahead Of Full Launch

The price of the popular dinosaur game Ark: Survival Evolved has doubled on Steam. Up until this week, the game had a $30 price tag on PC in its Early Access state. But now, with the full version's August release date coming up for PC and consoles, developer Studio Wildcard has raised the price to $60.

As spotted by Kotaku, Studio Wildcard said on Twitter that the price went up "to ensure retail parity for the upcoming launch." Ark remains in Early Access on PC, and if you bought the lower-priced Early Access version before now, you don't have to buy it again.

Ark's full launch is slated for August 8, across PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The game is already available digitally on console, with the Xbox One edition available for $60 through Microsoft's Game Preview program.

On PS4, you can get Ark in the Founder's Pack for the same price. On August 8, physical versions of Ark will be available at retail, containing the Scorched Earth expansion and more.

The price increase might have caught some by surprise, but Studio Wildcard announced this was happening back in June.

Even in its unfinished state, Ark has sold millions of copies already. In June, Studio Wildcard teased that it will have "surprise new content at launch and beyond." Some of this will come in the form of new gameplay features, creatures, and story elements.