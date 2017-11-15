Are You Afraid Of The Dark Movie Happening With Script From It And Annabelle Writer

It's time for the lights to go out. Are You Afraid of the Dark, the horror anthology series aimed at younger audiences, is making a comeback. This time, though, it's heading to the big-screen.

The news comes from Variety, who reports that the adaptation will be produced by Paramount Players, a division of Paramount Pictures. The big screen version of Are You Afraid of the Dark has landed Gary Dauberman, the screenwriter for It and It: Chapter 2, to write the script. Dauberman's horror credentials also include 2014's Annabelle, as well as the sequel Annabelle: Creation. He's also working on The Nun, which is set in the same Conjuring universe as the Annabelle films.

Are You Afraid of the Dark originally ran for five seasons on Nickelodeon between 1992 and 1996. It was later revived on the network for two additional seasons in 1999. The series revolved around a group of teenagers who call themselves the Midnight Society, that meet in the woods to tell scary stories.

Paramount Players is run by AwesomenessTV founder Brian Robbins and is the division of Paramount that is also developing an adaptation of another Nickelodeon series, Dora the Explorer. That project is a co-production with Michael Bay's Platinum Dunes.