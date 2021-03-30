Animal Crossing NookLink Phone App Update Now Live, Adds New Game Items

Nintendo has rolled out its latest update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons' companion service, NookLink. As previously announced, this update adds a new feature to the smartphone app: the ability to earn Nook Points, which can then be redeemed for exclusive items.

Following the update, you can now receive 10 Nook Points each day by opening the app daily and tapping on the new Nook Points icon. These points can be redeemed within the app for a handful of brand-new items, which you will then receive in your game. The items include photos of Tom Nook, Isabelle, and Timmy and Tommy, as well as a Nook Link doorplate and poster. The full list of items and how much Nook Points each costs can be seen below:

Nook Inc. poster - 10 Nook Points

Nook Inc. doorplate - 40 Nook Points

Aloha-edition carrying case - 60 Nook Points

Timmy and Tommy's photo - 100 Nook Points

Tom Nook's photo - 100 Nook Points

Isabelle's photo - 100 Nook Points

On top of that, Katrina the fortune-teller will impart some "words of wisdom" each day you claim Nook Points. Katrina herself has yet to make an appearance in New Horizons, so this currently the only way to receive one of her famously profound fortunes.

NookLink is a service within the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app. To use the app, you'll need to have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. In addition to NookLink, the NSO app features companion services for Splatoon 2 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

In other Animal Crossing news, eggs have started appearing in the game once again ahead of Bunny Day, which falls on April 4 this year. Fortunately, the eggs won't be around for nearly as long this time. Nook's Cranny is also selling a few brand-new Bunny Day items each day leading up to the holiday, while whoopee cushions are available to order from Nook Shopping until April Fool's Day.

The Animal Crossing Sanrio Amiibo cards also recently launched in the US. These cards can be scanned in the game to unlock Sanrio-inspired villagers and items. Unfortunately, the cards are available exclusively at Target, and their rollout was a mess.