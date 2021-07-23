After Dead Space Remake News, Alice Designer Hopeful For Alice 3

Electronic Arts revealed a big new horror game during EA Play Live in the form of a Dead Space remake from EA Motive. American McGee, the director of the Alice games at EA from years ago, responded to the news by saying he and his fans would have liked to see a new Alice game.

That said, the announcement of the new Dead Space helps "move us forward in line" for what franchise EA might bring back next, McGee said. He predicted, perhaps jokingly, that one day executives at EA will one day turn their attention to Alice as a series to revive. "And we'll be ready," McGee said (via VGC).

While I (and Alice fans) would have liked the next @EA horror project to be a new "Alice" game... this does at least move us forward in line.

At some point in the future, execs at EA will shout "need moar product!" and someone will reply, "Alice?" And we'll be ready! https://t.co/uCvDgnCeg2 — ⚓ American McGee 🏴‍☠️ (@americanmcgee) July 23, 2021

McGee has spoken for years now about wanting to make another Alice game. In 2017, McGee said he was drafting a proposal for a third game, tentatively titled "Alice: Asylum." The pitch will be sent to Electronic Arts, which has the Alice rights.

"This proposal will include artwork, design outline, and financial/business model. When this proposal is finished (and assuming all the numbers and constraints make sense) it'll be sent to EA," McGee said at the time, though it's not clear if anything ever came of this.

McGee has launched a crowdfunding effort on Patreon to support the development of a new Alice game. He's also behind the new TV and game series Oz: Adventures.

In 2014, McGee bemoaned EA's marketing of Alice: Madness Returns. On Reddit, he claimed EA intentionally created trailers for the game that would "trick" gamers into thinking the game was a hardcore horror title.

McGee's Alice games are set in Wonderland--but a darker version of the one may recall from fairy tales. The series debuted in 2000 with American McGee's Alice, with the Madness Returns sequel coming out in 2011.