2 Free Games Are Available Now On The Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.

This week's free game at Epic

Saints Row IV: Re-elected

From now until December 15 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, you can grab a pair of freebies: Saints Row IV Re-elected and Wildcat Gun Machine. Re-elected is a remastered version of the zany open-world action game. Though it doesn't hit the highs of its predecessors, Saints Row IV is definitely still worth checking out. Meanwhile, Wildcat Gun Machine is an indie dungeon crawler that released earlier this year. Played from an isometric perspective, Wildcat has fast-paced bullet hell combat featuring hordes of aggressive enemies and monstrous bosses.

Next week's free game at Epic

Next week's free game at Epic won't be identified until it goes live on December 15. It's likely that the mystery freebie will kick off Epic's annual tradition of giving away one free game each day through Christmas. Mystery freebies at Epic, in general, tend to be notable, critically acclaimed games. You'll definitely want to check back next week to see what's up for grabs.

Epic Games Store free games list

We're keeping a running list of every free game that Epic users have been able to claim in the past. From AAA hits to indie darlings, Epic has really made its mark with free games. You can even snag these games if you don't have a powerful PC so you can play them if you ever get one. Look at the list below to see the frankly ridiculous list of free games that have been available.

Editor's Note: Article Updated on December 8, 2022