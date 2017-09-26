The Cool Merch Of Tokyo Game Show 2017

Like any public convention, Tokyo Game Show features a merchandise section where attendees can purchase official and licensed goods from their favourite games. Here's a look at some of the great stuff available on offer!

For more on Tokyo Game Show 2017, be sure to visit our other galleries!

- Big And Bizzare - Tokyo Game Show 2017 Photo Tour

- Cosplay From Tokyo Game Show 2017: Final Fantasy, Persona, And More!

- The Best Square-Enix Toys And Merchandise At Tokyo Game Show 2017



