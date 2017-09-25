The Best Square-Enix Toys And Merchandise At Tokyo Game Show 2017

Square-Enix is a regular fixture on the Tokyo Game Show floor, offering an impressive range of merchandise representing its most popular games, old and new. Soundtracks are by far the most common item, but there are plenty of toys to look at if music isn't your thing. Join us on a tour through Square-Enix's Tokyo Game Show 2017 merchandise booth, and keep an eye out for your favorite series; you may find something special (read: expensive) you never knew existed.