The sheer amount of amazing cosplay at Tokyo Game Show is unlike any other convention in the world. Here's a just a glimpse of the great costumes we saw while touring the show floor! Obviously, we have to start with this suave dude: Mr. Poke Ball Head. He pulled the plush Pikachu out from under his helmet!

