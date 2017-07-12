Overwatch: All Of Doomfist's New Skins And Victory Poses
Created by Alex Newhouse on
Doomfist Just Got A Bunch Of Skins And Poses
Doomfist was just recently released in Overwatch's public test realm, and today Blizzard announced that progression for the character is now available. Up until now, players could only choose one skin for Doomfist; today, however, Blizzard released a bunch more.
We've collected images of all the new skins and victory poses that are now available; check them out in this gallery!
