Overwatch Doomfist Progression Now Available On PTR

Blizzard updated the Overwatch PTR on PC today to add progression for the new character Doomfist. "You're impressed. That's natural," Blizzard said in a quoted tweet.

This update adds new skins and victory poses for Doomfist; you can see all the ones we've found so far here in this gallery.

Doomfist was added to Overwatch's PTR last week in an update that made a series of other changes as well. The PTR is only available on PC, and while the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Overwatch have since been updated, Doomfist is not yet available on console or widely on PC.

If you're playing Overwatch on PC and want to try Doomfist right now, here are detailed instructions for how to play on the PTR.

In other Overwatch news, Blizzard today made some big announcements about the Overwatch League. The first seven team owners have been revealed, and among them is New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. We also learned about how revenue-sharing will work and how many teams Blizzard is hoping to have in the league eventually.