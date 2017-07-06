Overwatch's Doomfist Finally Confirmed, And He's Available Right Now For Some

Following a strong tease earlier this week, Blizzard today officially announced the next Overwatch hero, Doomfist. You may not have to wait long at all to play him, as Doomfist is available today on Overwatch's Public Test Realm on PC. Go go go.

Doomfist, as his name suggests, is an Offense character who has a number of deadly-sounding skills and abilities, including a Hand Cannon and Rocket Punch. You can check out his page on the Overwatch website; here is his official description:

"Doomfist's cybernetics make him a highly-mobile, powerful frontline fighter. In addition to dealing ranged damage with his Hand Cannon, Doomfist can slam the ground, knock enemies into the air and off balance, or charge into the fray with his Rocket Punch. When facing a tightly packed group, Doomfist leaps out of view, then crashes down to earth with a spectacular Meteor Strike."

Here are detailed instructions for how to access Overwatch's PTR on PC. The PTR is not available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and there is no word on when Doomfist will be available for everyone on all platforms.

The Overwatch community has rallied around Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews, requesting Blizzard cast him as the voice actor for Doomfist. For his part, Crews has expressed his interest in being involved, going so far as to create a Doomfist audition video. However, he doesn't appear to have gotten the part.