Every Stephen King Movie, Ranked

The written works of Stephen King have been adapted numerous times, including movies, television series, and mini-series. With The Dark Tower about to hit theaters--which is based on King's book series of the same name--we're taking a look at all of the films based on the author's works and ranking them according to their score on IMDb. Mini-series and television series will not be included nor are sequels that don't have stories based on King's work--sorry, Children of the Corn franchise. Believe it or not, there are more than 40 films, so click to the right to get started with number 46.

If you want to skip ahead to the top 10, click here.