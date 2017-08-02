Every Stephen King Movie, Ranked

  2. 46. Trucks (1997)
  3. 45. The Mangler (1995)
  4. 44. Cell (2016)
  5. 43. Graveyard Shift (1990)
  6. 42. Quicksilver Highway (1997)
  7. 41. Mercy (2014)
  8. 40. Sleepwalkers (1992)
  9. 39. Riding the Bullet (2004)
  10. 38. A Good Marriage (2014)
  11. 37. Desperation (2006)
  12. 36. Maximum Overdrive (1986)
  13. 35. The Lawnmower Man (1992)
  14. 34. Dreamcatcher (2003)
  15. 33. Children of the Corn (1984)
  16. 32. Sometimes They Come Back (1991)
  17. 31. Thinner (1996)
  18. 30. Dolan's Cadillac (2009)
  19. 29. Big Driver (2014)
  20. 28. The Dark Half (1993)
  21. 27. Carrie (2013)
  22. 26. Creepshow 2 (1987)
  23. 25. Firestarter (1984)
  24. 24. Cujo (1983)
  25. 23. The Night Flier (1997)
  26. 22. Needful Things (1993)
  27. 21. Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (1990)
  28. 20. Cat's Eye (1985)
  29. 19. Silver Bullet (1985)
  30. 18. The Running Man (1987)
  31. 17. Secret Window (2004)
  32. 16. Pet Sematary (1989)
  33. 15. Christine (1983)
  34. 14. Apt Pupil (1998)
  35. 13. 1408 (2007)
  36. 12. Creepshow (1982)
  37. 11. Hearts in Atlantis (2001)
  38. 10. No Smoking (2007)
  39. 9. The Dead Zone (1983)
  40. 8. The Mist (2007)
  41. 7. Carrie (1976)
  42. 6. Dolores Claiborne (1995)
  43. 5. Misery (1990)
  44. 4. Stand by Me (1986)
  45. 3. The Shining (1980)
  46. 2. The Green Mile (1999)
  47. 1. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
The written works of Stephen King have been adapted numerous times, including movies, television series, and mini-series. With The Dark Tower about to hit theaters--which is based on King's book series of the same name--we're taking a look at all of the films based on the author's works and ranking them according to their score on IMDb. Mini-series and television series will not be included nor are sequels that don't have stories based on King's work--sorry, Children of the Corn franchise. Believe it or not, there are more than 40 films, so click to the right to get started with number 46.

If you want to skip ahead to the top 10, click here.

