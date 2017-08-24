Coolest Overwatch Merch At Blizzard's Gamescom Store

Overwatch has a strong presence at Gamescom 2017. The Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany is packed full of stores selling all kinds of merchandise for the much-loved shooter. However, the coolest stuff is at Blizzard's official store. Naturally, as huge Overwatch fans, we had to check it out for ourselves and snap some pictures of the goodies that caught our eyes. You can see these in the gallery above.

Gamescom has brought news on a number of other fronts for Overwatch. The latest animated short, Rise and Shine, made its debut and provided some backstory for Mei and Snowball. A separate video featuring Junkrat and Roadhog revealed the next map, Junkertown. Changes to Competitive Play were also announced, while Blizzard highlighted some major adjustments to D.Va.