New Overwatch Animated Short Debuts At Gamescom, Is Both Adorable And Sad

As promised, Blizzard today debuted Overwatch's newest animated short at Gamescom. It's once again an impressive showcase for the company and might leave you wanting an actual Overwatch series or movie. You can watch it below.

Called Rise and Shine, it focuses on Mei, who wakes up at Ecopoint Antarctica and goes about her usual routine (with the help of her adorable companion, Snowball). She soon discovers the day is anything but normal, and that nine years have passed--during which time Overwatch was disbanded and her companions died in their cryo tubes. Snowball proves to be cute throughout, though the video gets sad at times in a Disney/Pixar kind of way.

This video comes not long after the release of an animation that featured Junkrat and Roadhog revealing Overwatch's new map, Junkertown. Previously, we've seen full animated shorts featuring characters like Soldier 76, Tracer and Widowmaker, Hanzo and Genji, and Bastion. There have also been a number of short comics released on Blizzard's website, which you can see here.

Separate from the reveals of this animated short and Junkertown at Gamescom, Blizzard also announced its plans to overhaul D.Va. While the proposed changes could still be tweaked, the idea is to nerf her Defense Matrix ability without nerfing D.Va herself. That will be done by providing her with a new ability and expanding when she can use certain abilities and attacks.