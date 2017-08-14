AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 Review

While AMD's 400- and 500-series Polaris graphics card were great value GPUs, they were aimed at budget-conscious gamers. This meant that Nvidia's high-end 10 series cards have remained unchallenged...until now. With AMD's new Vega GPU architecture, the company is back in the enthusiast mix and asserts that its RX Vega 64 graphics card will be competitive with Nvidia's $550 GeForce GTX 1080 for $50 less. We're going to put that claim to the test in our review.

Table of Contents