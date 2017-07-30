Radeon RX Vega: Six Things You Should Know About AMD’s GPU

AMD invited us to a press event in Los Angeles, California and revealed detailed information and specs on its Ryzen Threadripper CPUs and highly-anticipated RX Vega graphics cards. We’re going to boil down what we learned and what you need to know.

SKUs

The first thing to know is that AMD is rolling out multiple RX Vega graphics cards that will use the company’s new Vega architecture, which supplants Polaris. The top tier SKU is called Radeon RX Vega 64 Liquid Cooled. As you can imagine, it’s a liquid-cooled GPU. The next SKU is the Radeon RX Vega 64 Limited Edition, which is an air-cooled variant that comes in a limited edition metal shroud. Beyond that there is the RX Vega 64, which uses a standard reference chassis and cooling solution. The most affordable option is the RX Vega 56. We’ll explain what the 64 and 56 numbers represent in the next slide on specs.