You Can Watch Stephen King's It In A Theater Full Of Clowns

One movie theater in Texas is hosting a clown-only showing of the upcoming Stephen King movie It, which stars a killer clown named Pennywise. The Alamo Drafthouse's Austin, Texas theater will require attendees to be wearing clown costumes. Really.

There will also be a pre-party with face-painters and a photo booth, as well as prizes to win from raffles and "other terrifying merriment."

Here is the official description of the clown-only screening (via Variety):

"For this special Clown screening of It, all attendees should arrive dressed as a clown in order to attend. Please arrive early and join us in the Barrel O' Fun beginning at 5:30pm for an It pre-party where we will have face-painters available for clown "touch-ups", a photo booth, raffles for prizes, and other terrifying merriment. Please arrive in your own Pennywise best and be ready to float with us."

The special screenings, which are sure to be beyond terrifying and you may never sleep again but hey it's fun anyway, are taking place on Saturday, September 9. Two of the screenings are sold out, but a third has been added at Slaughter Lane at 7 PM.

It opens on September 8. Directed by Andres Muschietti, the film stars Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfard as one member of the ensemble cast.

Plans for the It sequel are already underway. Muschietti confirmed that he would start work on the second part of the adaptation soon. "We'll probably have a script for the second part in January," he said. "Ideally, we would start prep in March. Part one is only about the kids. Part two is about these characters 30 years later as adults, with flashbacks to 1989 when they were kids."

Warner Bros. has released an It VR experience of sorts called It: Float -- A Cinematic VR Experience. It takes you into the darkened sewers of the fictional town of Derry, with the voice of demonic clown Pennywise as a guide. An 8-bit video game has also been announced.