Stephen King Movie "It" Getting An 8-Bit Tie-In Game

The new Stephen King movie It is getting a small 8-bit tie-in game, it was announced today. It: Enter The Sewer takes place in the sewers of Derry, Maine, where Pennywise the killer clown lives. You control Georgie's paper hat boat and must avoid obstacles in the sewer like Missing Children posters, Betty Ripsom's shoe, and Pennywise himself as you collect balloons to rack up a high score. You can play it here.

It the movie opens in theatres on September 8. Bill Skarsgard plays Pennywise, while Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is among the ensemble cast of kids who face the terrors of the killer clown.

Plans for the It sequel are already underway. Director Andres Muschietti confirmed that he would start work on the second part of the adaptation soon. "We'll probably have a script for the second part in January," he said. "Ideally, we would start prep in March. Part one is only about the kids. Part two is about these characters 30 years later as adults, with flashbacks to 1989 when they were kids."

In addition to the game, Warner Bros. has released an It VR experience of sorts called It: Float -- A Cinematic VR Experience. It takes you into the darkened sewers of the fictional town of Derry, with the voice of demonic clown Pennywise as a guide.