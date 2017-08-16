It Movie’s VR Experience Will Make You Float With Terror

Virtual Reality is a natural fit for horror, so it's no surprise that the producers of the upcoming Stephen King adaptation It are using it for the movie's promotion. Warner has released It: Float--A Cinematic VR Experience, which takes the viewer deep into the darkened sewers of the fictional town of Derry, with the voice of demonic clown Pennywise as your guide. Experience it below--if you dare:

It arrives in theaters on September 8. A first trailer was released in April, and this creepy clip followed in May. The movie stars Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise, plus Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophie Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, and Jeremy Ray Taylor.

Even though the film doesn't hit cinemas until next month, plans for the sequel are already underway. Last month, director Andres Muschietti confirmed that he would start work on the second part of the adaptation soon. "We'll probably have a script for the second part in January," he said. "Ideally, we would start prep in March. Part one is only about the kids. Part two is about these characters 30 years later as adults, with flashbacks to 1989 when they were kids."

Muschietti also recently explained how the new film would differ from the 1990 TV adaptation that starred Tim Curry as Pennywise. "People who read the book and got the book, they're not crazy about the miniseries," he said. "It was a very watered-down version. It didn't contain the darkness that the book had. They couldn't make something for TV about a clown who eats children."

"I wanted to stay true to the essence of [Pennywise]," he continued. "I knew that I didn't want to go the road of Tim Curry. Bill Skarsgard caught my attention. The character has a childish and sweet demeanor, but there's something very off about him. Bill has that balance in him. He can be sweet and cute, but he can be pretty disturbing."

In related news, it was reported last month that Muschietti has also signed on to develop a live-action version of the classic '80s animated series Robotech.