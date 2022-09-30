You Can Play All Apex Legends Mobile Characters For Free This Weekend

Apex Legends Mobile's next battle pass, Aftershow, goes live next week, and the game's developers have a special surprise for players this weekend. Normally, the last week of a season sees events winding down as devs prepare to deploy the new update, but this is not the case with Apex Mobile, which currently has two active in-game events for players to participate in as they wait for the new season to arrive.

One of these events requires players to complete challenges as Loba or Rhapsody--two characters who can only be unlocked by purchasing the game's premium currency. Luckily for players who haven't unlocked these legends, the second in-game event, Legend Free For All, is exactly what it sounds like: an event that lets players test out legends they haven't unlocked yet.

From October 1 - 3, Apex Mobile players will gain access to every legend in the game--including mobile-exclusive legends like Fade and Rhapsody. This is great timing, because Rhapsody's Remix, another in-game event, consists of challenges that can only be completed when playing as Loba or Rhapsody. Taking advantage of the Legend Free For All is a very efficient way to complete Rhapsody's Remix without spending any IRL cash.

This isn't the first time Respawn has given players a chance to take new legends out for a spin, and it probably won't be the last (players were previously given a similar chance to try out Fade and Loba respectively). But it is the first time every single legend has been made available to play simultaneously, so it's an event anyone considering purchasing new legends won't want to miss.

Rhapsody's Remix runs through October 4, but the Legend Free For All event ends Monday night at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET, so players should make the most of this brief opportunity while they can. For more information on Apex Mobile's seasonal events, check out our Hyperbeat event guide.

Apex Legends Mobile is available for download on Android and iOS devices.