You Can Now Pre-Order A Gorgeous SNES History Book Releasing Alongside The SNES Classic

Fans may still be waiting patiently for US retailers to start taking pre-orders on Nintendo's upcoming SNES Classic micro console, but you can reserve its companion book right now. Strategy guide publisher Prima Games is releasing a gorgeous new book about the classic console, and it's up for pre-order on Amazon.

The book, titled Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics, is slated to release alongside the SNES Classic on September 29 and offers fans an in-depth look back at the console and its impact on the video game industry. The book is available in both hardcover and paperback formats, and its cover is designed to resemble an SNES cartridge. The hardcover edition also comes with a special slipcase. You can take a look at the book below.

The hardcover book retails for $45, while the paperback edition costs $20.

The SNES Classic is Nintendo's second plug-and-play micro console, following the successful and incredibly short-lived NES Classic. It features 21 of the system's best games, including Super Mario RPG, EarthBound, Super Metroid, and many others. It also includes Star Fox 2, the never-before-released SNES sequel to the original Star Fox. You can find a full list of the titles included in the micro console here. The SNES Classic retails for $80.