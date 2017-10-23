You Can Eat Destiny 2 Spicy Ramen At PAX AUS

One of Destiny 2's most over-the-top emotes is called "Spicy Ramen." It is precisely what it sounds like, an emote that shows your character quickly cooking and consuming one of Cayde-6's favourite meals. Now, Bungie and Activision have announced a special promotion that brings this video game ramen, and other variations, to life at PAX AUS October 27-29 in Melbourne.

A pop-up restaurant run by izakaya and sake bar Akachochin at the Melbourne gaming event will offer the spicy ramen to "celebrate Cayde-6's devotion to Spicy Ramen [and] deliver a fun, one-off dining experience for Destiny 2 fans and PAX visitors."

There are three different flavours inspired by Destiny 2 characters:

Cayde 7's Spicy Ramen "in all its glory" (this is the spiciest)

Zavala Ramen with Miso broth

Ikora Rey Ramen with Soy broth

These will be available on a first come, first served basis, so if you want some, it's probably a good idea to go early. The pop-up bar is located at the Melbourne Convention Centre's "Common Lawn," for the duration of the show or until they sell out.

"We love creating new dishes, so couldn't wait to produce a Spicy Ramen recipe in honour of Destiny’s Cayde-6, that he could truly be proud of!" Akachochin head chef Uein Hayashi said in a statement.

Destiny 2's PC version, which launches on October 24, will be playable at PAX AUS at the Razer and Alienware booths on the show floor. GameSpot is attending the show and hosting a stage. You can see a rundown of all of the GameSpot Theatre panels right here. Keep checking back with GameSpot for lots more from PAX AUS in the days ahead!