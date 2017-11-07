Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Season Pass Announced, Here's Everything It Includes

During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo revealed Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is getting a season pass. A bunch of DLC is on the way after release, including new story content, new quests, and a new Blade.

The season pass will cost $30 in the US, and for that you'll get quite a bit of content. Firstly, bonus support items will follow the game's release in December this year, before a new quest arrives in January 2018. At some point in spring a new rare Blade will be added, before a challenge battle mode in the summer and new story content in fall 2018. In addition, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will receive a day-one DLC patch that brings an optional Japanese audio track.

No international pricing was announced for the season pass specifically. Nintendo did, however, state that a bundle containing the season pass and main game will cost £77 in the UK--that's £22 more than the price of the base game by itself on the Eshop.

Interestingly, Nintendo also announced new Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC centered around Xenoblade Chronicles 2. The free add-on will include a new side-quest, which upon completion unlocks a costume for Link that's based on Xenoblade's Rex.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is developed by Monolith Soft, the studio behind the Xenogears and Xenosaga titles. It stars Rex, a Driver capable of wielding living weapons known as Blades. Together with a Blade named Pyra, he voyages to different Titans on a quest to reach the World Tree and find the fabled paradise Elysium.

Like the previous two Xenoblade Chronicles games, the upcoming Switch installment is an open-world RPG. Nintendo gave an in-depth look at its battle system in a nearly hour-long gameplay demonstration during Gamescom, which also provides fans with their first look at a beautiful area called Uraya.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 launches exclusively for Switch on December 1. On the same day, Nintendo is releasing a Xenoblade-themed Switch Pro Controller, which will retail for $75. Be sure to check back for all the major news from today's Direct.