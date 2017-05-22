Xbox Scorpio Console Is "Promising," Cliff Bleszinski Says

Microsoft's Project Scorpio console will surely be one of the biggest storylines in gaming this year. Due out in holiday 2017, the system is billed as the "most powerful console ever made." Now, Gears of War designer Cliff Bleszinski, who left Epic Games to create LawBreakers studio Boss Key, has weighed in.

In a Reddit AMA today for LawBreakers was asked for his thoughts on Scorpio. He praised Microsoft for "getting their sh** together" and mentioned that an Xbox One version of LawBreakers could happen.

"MS is getting their sh** together. They're putting it in a backpack or in a shit museum and getting it alllll together," Bleszinski said. "Scorpio is promising. MS bet on Kinect too hard last round. Don't rule out an Xbox version [of LawBreakers], btw."

Bleszinski also shared his opinion on Gears of War 4, the first new entry in the series developed internally at Microsoft. He said he enjoyed it and is curious to find out "how much of my ideas will stick as they continue with the series... :)"

For lots more on LawBreakers, you can read GameSpot's report from a recent event where a PlayStation 4 version was announced and cross-play with PC ruled out.