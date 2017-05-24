Xbox One's Netflix-Style Game Pass Launches Today

Following a testing period that was limited to some Xbox One owners, Microsoft's new Netflix-style games service is almost here. And if you're an Xbox Live Gold member, you can actually check it out starting today.

Gold subscribers can try out the service right now, courtesy of a free 14-day trial. Those without a Gold subscription can try out Game Pass (again with a free trial) starting on June 1, as announced in the video below, which features actor Danny McBride doing his thing. Further down, you'll also find an overview video of the service from Microsoft.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based service that allows users to play games from a library of select titles as much as they want, similar to the way Netflix operates. But unlike Netflix's traditional streaming setup, you'll download these games to your system before playing them. Should you want to purchase a Game Pass title outright, subscribers will receive an "exclusive" discount.

Alongside the launch date, Microsoft has also shared all of the games you'll be able to play through Game Pass at launch. You can check out the full list of Xbox Games Pass titles announced so far here. Microsoft has said more than 100 games will be available, spanning a variety of genres. These won't all rotate out every month; instead, a "handful" of games will be removed or added monthly.

Xbox Game Pass is a separate service from Xbox Live Gold and costs $10/£8 per month, with no long-term subscription option available. T-Mobile subscribers will apparently be entitled to a free month at some point in June.