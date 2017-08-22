Xbox One Adds A Bunch Of New Games This Week

Xbox One players have a generous selection of new games to play this week. Five new titles are available for the console today, with a number still to come throughout the rest of the week.

Today's batch of releases is headlined by Madden NFL 18, but only the game's premium GOAT Edition; the standard release arrives a bit later, on August 25. This entry introduces some rather big changes to the long-running sports series, one of which is the new Longshot mode. In this "cinematic" campaign, players take on the role of Devin Wade, a former standout high school quarterback struggling to make it to the NFL. Critics were certainly impressed by this year's installment; GameSpot scored the football title a 9/10 in our Madden NFL 18 review.

Also available today is The Escapists 2, the follow-up to the 2015 prison-escape game. This installment features improved visuals, 10 unique themed prisons, a new combat system, and many other features. GameSpot found the first title to be enjoyable, awarding it an 8/10 in our Escapists review and calling it "a gratifying game that provides dozens of hours of entertainment." The Escapists 2 retails for $20/£20.

Rounding out today's list of releases is Super Comboman, a colorful side-scrolling beat-'em-up featuring fluid combos and upgradable moves; SwapQuest, a puzzle game with RPG elements; and Rivals of Aether 1.0, an indie fighting game that includes Ori from Ori and the Blind Forest as a free DLC character. Super Comboman and Rivals of Aether both retail for $15/£12 each, while SwapQuest costs $10/£8.

A number of other titles are slated to arrive later in the week. Tomorrow sees the Portal-like ChromaGun and Masquerada: Songs and Shadows come to the Xbox Store, while Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy and the Diablo-style RPG Path of Exile launch on August 25. You can find the full list of this week's releases below.

Xbox One Game Releases This Week

August 22

The Escapists 2

Madden NFL 18: GOAT Edition

Rivals of Aether 1.0

Super Comboman

SwapQuest

August 23

AeternoBlade

Blacksea Odyssey

ChromaGun

Knock-Knock

Masquerada: Songs and Shadows

Spartan

August 24

Bleed

August 25