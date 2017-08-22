Xbox One Adds A Bunch Of New Games This Week

Madden 18, The Escapists 2, and more arrive this week.

Xbox One players have a generous selection of new games to play this week. Five new titles are available for the console today, with a number still to come throughout the rest of the week.

Today's batch of releases is headlined by Madden NFL 18, but only the game's premium GOAT Edition; the standard release arrives a bit later, on August 25. This entry introduces some rather big changes to the long-running sports series, one of which is the new Longshot mode. In this "cinematic" campaign, players take on the role of Devin Wade, a former standout high school quarterback struggling to make it to the NFL. Critics were certainly impressed by this year's installment; GameSpot scored the football title a 9/10 in our Madden NFL 18 review.

No Caption Provided
Also available today is The Escapists 2, the follow-up to the 2015 prison-escape game. This installment features improved visuals, 10 unique themed prisons, a new combat system, and many other features. GameSpot found the first title to be enjoyable, awarding it an 8/10 in our Escapists review and calling it "a gratifying game that provides dozens of hours of entertainment." The Escapists 2 retails for $20/£20.

Rounding out today's list of releases is Super Comboman, a colorful side-scrolling beat-'em-up featuring fluid combos and upgradable moves; SwapQuest, a puzzle game with RPG elements; and Rivals of Aether 1.0, an indie fighting game that includes Ori from Ori and the Blind Forest as a free DLC character. Super Comboman and Rivals of Aether both retail for $15/£12 each, while SwapQuest costs $10/£8.

A number of other titles are slated to arrive later in the week. Tomorrow sees the Portal-like ChromaGun and Masquerada: Songs and Shadows come to the Xbox Store, while Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy and the Diablo-style RPG Path of Exile launch on August 25. You can find the full list of this week's releases below.

Xbox One Game Releases This Week

August 22

  • The Escapists 2
  • Madden NFL 18: GOAT Edition
  • Rivals of Aether 1.0
  • Super Comboman
  • SwapQuest

August 23

  • AeternoBlade
  • Blacksea Odyssey
  • ChromaGun
  • Knock-Knock
  • Masquerada: Songs and Shadows
  • Spartan

August 24

  • Bleed

August 25

  • Absolute Drift: Zen Edition
  • Battle of the Bulge
  • Eventide 2: The Sorcerer's Mirror
  • F1 2017
  • Mages of Mystralia
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy
  • Path of Exile
