Madden 18's GOAT Edition Out Now On PS4 And Xbox One

If you're willing to pay extra, you can start playing Madden NFL 18 right now on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. The game's G.O.A.T. Edition ($80/£80/$120 AU) launched today, August 22, multiple days ahead of the game's official release on August 25.

The G.O.A.T. Edition comes with a number of digital extras, in addition to the benefit of early access. You get 7 Madden Ultimate Team Squad Packs, 1 Elite-level G.O.A.T. Player, 2,500 contracts, and 1 MUT Uniform Pack.

Madden NFL 18 has been playable on Xbox One for EA Access members since August 17 as part of a 10-hour trial.

GameSpot's Madden NFL 18 review scored the pro football game a 9/10. Reviewer Alex Newhouse said, "It is a marked improvement over the last several entries in the series."

In addition to a nice visual boost from the franchise's first-ever use of the Frostbite Engine, Madden NFL 18 introduces a story mode called Longshot that features Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali.