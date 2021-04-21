Xbox Live Drops Subscription Requirement For Free-To-Play Games Today

A very long era has finally ended because as of today, Xbox players no longer need an Xbox Live Gold subscription to access free-to-play multiplayer games. More than 50 games that were previously locked behind the subscription's paywall are now available to all Xbox players.

Free-to-play now means free-to-play.

Starting now, all Xbox players can access these free-to-play games with or without an Xbox Live Gold subscription: https://t.co/krFop3Qkg6 pic.twitter.com/CVbRK2hpus — Xbox (@Xbox) April 21, 2021

The game list includes a huge number of games such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Warframe. Some unexpected games like Resident Evil Revelations 2 and Too Human--the latter of which was previously removed from sale after a court ruling--are also included in the list.

The change came about following players' displeasure at Microsoft's plan to raise the price of Xbox Live Gold, though the change wasn't going to affect those who already had recurring payments turned on. Following the backlash, however, Microsoft decided not to increase the price for anyone and announced that free-to-play games would no longer require Xbox Live Gold.

The new policy puts Xbox more in line with PlayStation, which had already made free-to-play games truly free. It appears Sony could be offering a new perk for PS Plus subscribers, as well, as a video pass leaked from the Polish PlayStation site and listed several Sony movies before being taken down.

Microsoft seems to be putting considerably less emphasis on Xbox Live Gold altogether over the last few years, putting most of its eggs in the Game Pass basket. With a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you get access to Xbox Live Gold already, along with both Xbox and PC games. Xbox Live Gold isn't even given its own tab on the Xbox website's menu anymore, instead being buried within the Game Pass section.

The full list of supported games is below: