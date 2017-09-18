Xbox Boss Responds To The Xbox One And PS4 Cross-Play Situation

Recently, it was discovered that Epic's sandbox action game Fortnite allowed cross-play between Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The feature was swiftly disabled, with Epic saying it was a "configuration issue" that led to cross-play being available in the first place.

Naturally, someone asked Xbox boss Phil Spencer for a reaction to this situation. Spencer, who has openly called for Sony to allow cross-play with Xbox One, told a fan on Twitter, "I would have liked to see them leave it on."

Microsoft has not shied away from talking about its desire for cross-play support with competing platforms. Rocket League is set to work across Xbox One, Switch, and PC, while the developer of the Microsoft-owned Minecraft franchise is open to cross-play between Xbox One and PS4. For its part, Sony has said it's not going to allow cross-play for its own reasons, one of which is protecting the security of younger users.

In March 2016, Microsoft publicly announced that it was open to connecting Xbox Live to other gaming networks, including PlayStation Network and Nintendo's own online service.

Microsoft's Dave McCarthy told GameSpot at E3 this year that the company has had discussions with Sony about cross-play, but Sony is "not quite there yet."

"My hope is that they join the party as well because I think it's an awesome thing to do for gamers," he said.

