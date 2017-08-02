X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Key Villain Role Of Lilandra Confirmed

Jessica Chastain has confirmed that she will play a key villainous character in the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The actress, who is best known for roles in The Martian and Zero Dark Thirty, had been rumoured to be taking on role of Lilandra since June. She confirmed the news via an Instagram post in which she states she is going make co-star James McAvoy, who plays Professor X in the series, "cry so hard." Check it out below:

Hey @jamesmcavoyrealdeal you ready for me up in Montreal? Im gonna make you cry so hard 😈 #xmen @simondavidkinberg A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Aug 1, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is currently in production. It is written and directed by Simon Kinberg, who wrote previous X-Men movies Days of Future Past and Apocalypse, and has acted as a producer across the whole series since 2011's First Class. Last month, a first on-set image of Tye Sheridan as Cyclops was revealed.

Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, Alexandra Shipp, Sophie Turner, and Kodi Smit-McPhee are also set to reprise their roles. X-Men: Dark Phoenix hits theaters on November 2, 2018.

The film is based on the classic Dark Phoenix saga from Marvel's comic books. It focuses on Jean Grey becoming corrupted by the Phoenix Force that provides her with her powers, and turning them against the X-Men.

In related news, the X-Men spinoff sequel Deadpool 2 is also currently shooting. Earlier this week, the first image of Zazie Beetz as Domino was revealed by star Ryan Reynolds.