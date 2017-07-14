X-Men: Dark Phoenix Set Photo Reveals A New Look For Cyclops

Filming is underway for 2018's X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and the first photos from the set have been revealed, showing off a new visor for Cyclops.

Tye Sheridan reprises his role from X-Men: Apocalypse, and he has a new look. The character is starting to look more and more like James Marsden from the 2000 X-Men film. You can check out the image below, which was tweeted out by comicsgalaxy.

The next installment in the X-Men franchise will be written and directed by Simon Kinberg. This will be Kinberg's directorial debut, but he is very familiar with the X-series, having written Days of Future Past and 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse.

While X-Men: The Last Stand grazed over the Dark Phoenix story from the comics, the newest installment of the X-Men franchise is seemingly putting it front and center. Jessica Chastain is currently in talks, according to Deadline, to play Lilandra, empress of the Shi'ar Empire. In the comics, the Shi'ar and the X-Men worked together in order to stop or suppress the Phoenix force that had taken over Jean Grey. If the movie follows the comic story closely, this next X-Men adventure could take the team into space.

James McAvoy, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Evan Peters, Alexandra Shipp, and a few more familiar faces are set to reprise their roles for the upcoming film. X-Men: Dark Phoenix will hit theaters on November 2, 2018.