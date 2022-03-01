World Of Tanks Dev Let Go From Wargaming After Pro-Russia Comments

World of Tanks studio Wargaming has parted ways with developer Sergey Burkatovskiy after he shared opinions on social media regarding the crisis in Ukraine. A spokesperson confirmed Burkatovskiy's departure to PC Gamer.

"Sergey Burkatovskiy expressed his personal opinion on social media which categorically does not reflect the position of the company," a spokesperson said. "He has been let go and is no longer at the company."

In since-deleted posts following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, PC Gamer reports that Burkatovskiy said he backs "the operation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the DPR [Donetsk People's Republic], and the LPR [Luhansk People's Republic]."

Wargaming is based in Belarus and has hundreds of workers in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. The company recently made a 30 million hryvnia ($1 million USD) donation to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

The company told PC Gamer that the "safety and security of our employees is the top priority." Wargaming is now helping its workers in the area find alternate housing and providing early salary payments and other funds to help.

You can help Ukrainians in need by donating to charity. We also have a roundup of how game developers are supporting the crisis in Ukraine.