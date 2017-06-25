Wonder Woman Sets A New Box Office Record

After another strong weekend, the Wonder Woman movie continues to soar. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the film has now made around $652.9 million globally, making it the highest-grossing movie directed by a woman ever.

Oscar-winner Patty Jenkins (Monster) directed it. Wonder Woman passes Mamma Mia!, which was directed by Phyllida Lloyd and brought in $609.8 million in 2008.

In its fourth weekend, Wonder Woman has now made an estimated $318.4 million in the US. It's already made more than Man of Steel ($291 million) and Iron Man ($318.4 million) made in their entire domestic runs. The film is also on pace to surpass Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice ($330 million) and Suicide Squad ($325 million) in terms of US box office performance.

"Ultimately, Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins have together shaped the story of a hero who is at the same time relatable and formidable," GameSpot reviewer Edmond Tran said. "Diana's journey of self-discovery is one that is plausible, and the film's focus on exploring who she is as a person, as well as what she can do as a superhuman gives the character, and overall film, a gratifying roundedness that makes you eager for more."

A sequel to Wonder Woman is on the way, and Jenkins says it'll be set in the United States. "The story will take place in the US, which I think is right," she said. "She's Wonder Woman. She's got to come to America. It's time."