DC's Wonder Woman Director Talks About Her Plans For The Sequel

The DC superhero adventure Wonder Woman is currently breaking box office records, and there is already talk of a sequel. It has been confirmed that both director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot are signed on for another movie, and now Jenkins has spoken about what fans can expect.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jenkins revealed that the Amazonian princess will be heading stateside for Wonder Woman 2. "The story will take place in the US, which I think is right," she said. "She's Wonder Woman. She's got to come to America. It's time."

Jenkins went on to explain that she was returning to make a sequel because of the opportunities it presented, both in terms of the story and in working with the cast again.

"I'm not a big obligation person when it comes to art. You want to do a movie like this because you believe in it," she said. "Then I had this revelation in the middle of the night: this is your dream cast, you've created a character that you love and you can say anything you want in the world right now."

"I realized that Wonder Woman 2 is its own great movie. I made Wonder Woman. Now I want to make Wonder Woman 2. It's a beautiful story to tell, [and it's] an important time to tell it with people that I love."

Wonder Woman scored the highest US opening for a female director in history this weekend, with a three-day take of $100.5 million. Internationally, the movie brought in $122.5 million, boosting its global haul to $223 million after just one weekend.