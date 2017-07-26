Wonder Woman 2 Release Date Announced

Warner Bros. Pictures has announced Wonder Woman 2 will hit theatres on December 13, 2019, with Gal Gadot reprising her role as the amazonian warrior turned superhero. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Patty Jenkins, who directed the first movie, "is in negotiations to return."

During Comic-Con 2017, Warner Bros. Pictures officially confirmed that Wonder Woman 2 was indeed happening. This didn't come as much of a surprise as the film has proved to be a huge box office hit, making around $652.9 million globally.

Wonder Woman's domestic box office numbers have also surpassed Man of Steel ($291 million) and Iron Man ($318.4 million) in their entire runs. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie has also surpassed Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice ($330 million) and Suicide Squad ($325 million) in terms of US box office performance.

Jenkins, who is already writing a treatment for the sequel, previously said the follow-up will be set in the United States. "The story will take place in the US, which I think is right," she said. "She's Wonder Woman. She's got to come to America. It's time."

