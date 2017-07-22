Wonder Woman 2 Is Officially Happening

Considering that Wonder Woman performed extremely well at the box office, it was a pretty sure thing that a sequel would be coming. Today, Warner Bros. made it official: a follow up to Wonder Woman is being made.

At its San Diego Comic-Con panel today, the company announced that a sequel will be coming. It's unclear right now who'll be directing it, although it's likely that the first movie's director, Patty Jenkins, will return. Today, however, Geoff Johns confirmed to Yahoo Movies that he's currently writing Wonder Woman 2's script. He also revealed that Gal Gadot will reprise her role as Wonder Woman.



It was widely assumed that Wonder Woman 2 would be greenlit even before its official announcement. Some early details even came out ahead of time: one report stated that the film would be set in the 1980s and pit Diana against the forces of the Soviet Union.

The first movie was a runaway success for DC. It broke several box office records, becoming the most successful film ever made by a female director and the most successful US release for DC. It was also widely praised by critics, and you can read GameSpot's own review here.