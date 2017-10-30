Will Ferrell's Cop Comedy No Activity Gets Uncensored Trailer

CBS has released the uncensored trailer for its next All Access-exclusive offering. Cop comedy No Activity comes from executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, and Funny or Die. The project is the fourth original offering from the streaming service, following Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight, and Big Brother: Over the Top.

No Activity stars Tim Meadows and Patrick Brammall as two cops with rather mundane careers who, based on the trailer, wind up in the middle of a series of insane events. The two aren't the only pair featured on the show, however. Instead, duos seem to pop up throughout the series--from police dispatchers, to hole diggers, to a criminal team made up of a father and his son.

The show is based on an Australian series with the same name. Interesting, Brammall stars on the original series as well, though he plays a different character.

This American remake boasts a very impressive guest cast, likely thanks in no small part to Ferrell and McKay's involvement. Among those set to appear in the first season, other than Ferrell himself, are Jake Johnson, Jesse Plemons, Amy Sedaris, Michaela Watkins, J.K. Simmons, Jason Mantzoukas, and Alex Rodriguez, just to name a few.

The premiere of No Activity will be available to stream on CBS All Access beginning Sunday, November 12. Its debut will coincide with the midseason finale of Star Trek: Discovery--a series that will return for the rest of its first season in early 2018. New episodes of No Activity will then debut on the service every Sunday.

