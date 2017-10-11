Why Star Wars Battlefront 2's Microtransactions Are A Huge Problem

In the video above, taken from our live show The Lobby, the crew examines the serious problems with Star Wars Battlefront II's loot crate system based on the recent beta. They also discuss comments from the ESRB concerning whether loot boxes are considered gambling and which games, like Overwatch, handle loot boxes well.

Battlefront II's progression system seems almost entirely dependent on loot boxes, which give players a random selection of power-ups, weapons, emotes, and more. However, getting everything you need to get more powerful--even a scope for one weapon--takes an inordinate number of hours if you don't buy extra crates, seemingly forcing players to spend money to win.

Star Wars Battlefront II launches on November 17. Though much of the actual game was overshadowed by the glaring microtransaction issues, we were impressed with some of what we played.

