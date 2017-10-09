Star Wars: Battlefront 2's Beta Enters Final Hours, Play Now While You Still Can

The Star Wars: Battlefront II beta is almost over. The multiplayer beta wraps up today, October 9, at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET, so now is your last chance to try it.

The beta is free and available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. There are four modes to try: Galactic Assault, Starfighter Assault, Strike, and Arcade. Arcade is a 1-2 player mode with split-screen support, while the others are online multiplayer modes ranging up to a maximum player count of 40.

You can check out our previous coverage for more details on exactly what's in the Battlefront II beta. The beta began on October 4 for people who pre-ordered, later opening to everyone on October 6.

Star Wars Battlefront II releases on November 17. We've already played some of the content featured in the beta and came away impressed. Interestingly, the 2005 Star Wars: Battlefront II has also received a new update that restored multiplayer and allows cross-play between Steam and GOG.