Where To Find The Trial Of The Sword - Zelda Breath Of The Wild DLC Guide

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's first DLC pack, called The Master Trials, is finally out. Among a series of new outfits and items, it also includes The Trial of the Sword, a difficult quest that tasks you to endure 45 enemy-filled rooms with only the equipment you find within. If you complete the trial, you gain the ability to to use the Master Sword's power at all times without the consequence of it powering down.

Location

The location of the Korok Forest.

The Trial of the Sword can be found in the Korok Forest, which you can only get to by overcoming the Lost Woods. To get there Lost Woods' entrance, follow the path through Mishi Woods located northeast of Hyrule castle, just before the Death Mountain region.

You'll know you're on the right track when you pass by the Woodland Stable. Once you arrive, refer to our guide on how to navigate the Lost Woods.

How To Access

It's important to know that you can only start the Trials of the Sword once you've acquired the Master Sword, so make sure to grab that first. For more on the process, check out our in-depth guide on how to find the Master Sword.

Regardless, once you have the Master Sword, simply return it to the pedestal located in the center of the Korok Forest to initiate the challenge.