Where To Buy A PS4 Console In 2021

Although many people have been hunting for the PlayStation 5 since launch last holiday, there's a somewhat surprising demand for the PlayStation 4, too. Yes, we're talking about the console that originally launched in 2013. Perhaps the PS5 fever (and extreme stock shortages) has led some people to dive back a generation into the PS4 instead, or maybe an immediate nostalgia effect is already kicking in for other gamers. Regardless of the exact reason, the fact is that the PS4 is hard to find in stock at major retailers, especially for reasonable prices. Listings on eBay for the PS4 are extremely active, with prices sometimes reaching pretty darn close to the PS5 list price. We've put together a guide covering where to buy the PS4 in 2021, including both new and preowned consoles.

Where to buy a brand-new PS4

Sony hasn't officially stopped production of all PS4 models. The 1TB Slim model and PS4 Pro are discontinued, but the 500GB Slim model is still considered an active console as of early this year. That said, we haven't seen an in-stock listing for the 500GB at any major retailer for months. So, where does that leave you if you have your heart set on a brand-new PS4?

Combing through major retailer websites for new PS4 consoles can be bleak and pretty shocking. It's not uncommon to find listings for $500 or more, and some bundles sold by third-party sellers top out around $1,000. That's quite absurd.

We found exactly one reasonably priced new PS4 at a major retailer. GameStop has the discontinued 1TB Slim console bundled with Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $350. While we've certainly seen new PS4 Slim consoles for much less before--especially during the holiday season--recent PS4 price history makes this bundle a solid deal. This bundle likely won't be available for long, as GameStop's PS4 console stock has seriously dwindled lately.

After digging through eBay listings, it's pretty clear that GameStop's current bundle is the best deal you're likely to find. Most brand-new PS4s cost north of $400 on eBay and recent auctions have eclipsed the $350 price, too. You can save yourself some headache by getting the PS4 from GameStop with free two- to five-day shipping.

To be perfectly honest, if you're interested in a new PS4 Pro, you're going to wind up spending at least as much as you would on a PS5. There aren't a ton of brand-new PS4 Pro listings on eBay, but we've seen auctions end above $500. And if you want a special-edition console like The Last of Us Part II or the 500 Million Limited Edition? Many of those creep up toward $1,000.

Where to buy a preowned PS4

While one would think finding a preowned PS4 would be much easier than grabbing a brand-new one, that's only somewhat the case. In less than 24 hours, GameStop sold out of four different preowned PS4 bundles. If you're on the hunt for a PS4, we recommend checking GameStop's stock frequently. It seems like the retailer cycles through availability for certain bundles, so options may change over the course of a week or so. You should also call your local store for availability, as many of GameStop's PS4 listings are marked as in-store only now.

GameStop's preowned PS4 prices are decent, but keep in mind that you can almost always get a better deal by shopping at auction sites like eBay and StockX. As mentioned, listings are pretty active nowadays, but it's not incredibly challenging to find a preowned PS4 (original and Slim) for $200 to $300 if you're diligent. The PS4 Pro tends to sell for $300 to $400, but it can go for more.