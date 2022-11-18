Where Is Xur Today? (November 18-22) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide
Here's where you can find Xur this weekend and what the Agent of the Nine has for sale.
Xur has once again set up shop in the Solar system for the weekend, bringing with him a fresh selection of Exotic gear and legendary-class weapons. Here's where you can find Xur and what Exotics he's selling this week.
This week you can find Xur in the EDZ, in the Winding Cove area. For his weapon, Xur is offering The Queenbreaker linear fusion rifle. Hunters can pick up the Lucky Pants leg armor, Titans can grab the Insurmountable Skullfort helmet, and for Warlocks, Xur has the Chromatic Fire armor.
Xur Location
Spawn in at the Winding Cove transmat zone, then hop on your sparrow and go north. Take the collapsed overpass on the left and look for a cave near the bend in the road. Follow the tunnel through the cliff face to reach a higher ridge where a Fallen dropship has crashed; you'll find Xur waiting there.
Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Friday (until Daylight Saving brings that forward by an hour in November). Bungie doesn't mark Xur's location on the in-game map, so it can be easy to miss him if you're not aware he exists. But he only comes to specific locations, of which now there are only three: the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.
Xur Exotic and Legendary Items
- Exotic Engram - 97 legendary shards
- The Queenbreaker - 29 Legendary Shards
- Lucky Pants - 23 Legendary Shards
- An Insurmountable Skullfort - 23 Legendary Shards
- Chromatic Fire - 23 Legendary Shards
- Hawkmoon - 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher
- Dead Man's Tale - 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher
- Xenology quest - free
- Legendary weapons and armor - 50 legendary shards, 1,000 Glimmer
Exotic Weapons
The Queenbreaker (Linear fusion rifle)
Dead Man's Tale (Kinetic scout rifle)
Hawkmoon (Kinetic hand cannon)
Legendary Weapons
Chrysura Melo (Energy Auto Rifle)
- Corkscrew Rifling
- Fluted Barrel
- Tactical Mag
- Steady Rounds
- Dynamic Sway Reduction
- Demolitionist
Cold Denial (Kinetic Pulse Rifle)
- Arrowhead Brake
- Extended Barrel
- Extended Mag
- Light Mag
- Threat Detector
- Sympathetic Arsenal
Stars in Shadow (Energy Pulse Rifle)
- Fluted Barrel
- Full Bore
- Tactical Mag
- Flared Magwell
- Outlaw
- Grave Robber
- Thresh
- Dragonfly
Gridskipper (Energy Pulse Rifle)
- Fluted Barrel
- Smallbore
- Armor-Piercing Rounds
- Flared Magwell
- Slideways
- Frenzy
Code Duello (Heavy Rocket Launcher)
- Linear Compensator
- Quick Launch
- Alloy Casing
- Impact Casing
- Auto-Loading Holster
- Unrelenting
Seventh Seraph CQC-12 (Energy Shotgun)
- Barrel Shroud
- Corkscrew Rifling
- Appended Mag
- Steady Rounds
- Quickdraw
- Snapshot Sights
IKELOS_SR_v1.0.2 (Energy Sniper Rifle)
- Extended Barrel
- Full Bore
- Steady Rounds
- Flared Magwell
- Feeding Frenzy
- Disruption Break
Legendary Armor
Titan
Illicit Sentry Gauntlets (Titan Gauntlets)
- Mobility: 2
- Resilience: 20
- Recovery: 9
- Discipline: 10
- Intellect: 14
- Strength: 6
- Total: 61
Illicit Sentry Plate (Titan Chest Armor)
- Mobility: 9
- Resilience: 6
- Recovery: 16
- Discipline: 2
- Intellect: 14
- Strength: 15
- Total: 62
Illicit Sentry Mark (Titan Mark)
Illicit Sentry Helm (Titan Helmet)
- Mobility: 13
- Resilience: 2
- Recovery: 16
- Discipline: 13
- Intellect: 2
- Strength: 12
- Total: 58
Illicit Sentry Greaves (Titan Leg Armor)
- Mobility: 7
- Resilience: 17
- Recovery: 7
- Discipline: 6
- Intellect: 12
- Strength: 14
- Total: 63
Pathfinder's Gauntlets (Titan Gauntlets)
- Mobility: 7
- Resilience: 12
- Recovery: 6
- Discipline: 18
- Intellect: 7
- Strength: 2
- Total: 52
Pathfinder's Chestplate (Titan Chest Armor)
- Mobility: 7
- Resilience: 16
- Recovery: 6
- Discipline: 6
- Intellect: 6
- Strength: 15
- Total: 56
Pathfinder's Mark (Titan Mark)
Pathfinder's Helm (Titan Helmet)
- Mobility: 12
- Resilience: 2
- Recovery: 13
- Discipline: 9
- Intellect: 13
- Strength: 6
- Total: 55
Pathfinder's Greaves (Titan Leg Armor)
- Mobility: 2
- Resilience: 19
- Recovery: 6
- Discipline: 2
- Intellect: 2
- Strength: 27
- Total: 58
Hunter
Illicit Sentry Grips (Hunter Gauntlets)
- Mobility: 15
- Resilience: 14
- Recovery: 2
- Discipline: 17
- Intellect: 9
- Strength: 2
- Total: 59
Illicit Sentry Vest (Hunter Chest Armor)
- Mobility: 19
- Resilience: 7
- Recovery: 2
- Discipline:18
- Intellect: 2
- Strength: 9
- Total: 57
Illicit Sentry Cloak (Hunter Cloak)
Illicit Sentry Mask (Hunter Helmet)
- Mobility: 6
- Resilience: 9
- Recovery: 17
- Discipline: 2
- Intellect: 23
- Strength: 7
- Total: 64
Illicit Sentry Strides (Hunter Leg Armor)
- Mobility: 6
- Resilience: 10
- Recovery: 12
- Discipline: 2
- Intellect: 23
- Strength: 2
- Total: 55
Pathfinder's Grips (Hunter Gauntlets)
- Mobility: 14
- Resilience: 2
- Recovery: 10
- Discipline: 20
- Intellect: 16
- Strength: 2
- Total: 54
Pathfinder's Tunic (Hunter Chest Armor)
- Mobility: 9
- Resilience: 12
- Recovery: 6
- Discipline: 13
- Intellect: 7
- Strength: 7
- Total: 54
Pathfinder's Hood (Hunter Cloak)
Pathfinder's Helmet (Hunter Helmet)
- Mobility: 19
- Resilience: 2
- Recovery: 6
- Discipline: 11
- Intellect: 12
- Strength: 2
- Total: 52
Pathfinder's Legguards (Hunter Leg Armor)
- Mobility: 8
- Resilience: 6
- Recovery: 12
- Discipline: 1
- Intellect: 14
- Strength: 2
- Total: 53
Warlock
Illicit Sentry Gloves (Warlock Gauntlets)
- Mobility: 2
- Resilience: 6
- Recovery: 23
- Discipline: 7
- Intellect: 20
- Strength: 6
- Total: 64
Illicit Sentry Robes (Warlock Chest Armor)
- Mobility: 16
- Resilience: 7
- Recovery: 9
- Discipline: 16
- Intellect: 10
- Strength: 7
- Total: 65
Illicit Sentry Bond (Warlock Bond)
Illicit Sentry Hood (Warlock Helmet)
- Mobility: 2
- Resilience: 2
- Recovery: 25
- Discipline: 12
- Intellect: 7
- Strength: 9
- Total: 57
Illicit Sentry Boots (Warlock Leg Armor)
- Mobility: 7
- Resilience: 17
- Recovery: 7
- Discipline: 7
- Intellect: 9
- Strength: 16
- Total: 63
Pathfinder’s Wraps (Warlock Gauntlets)
- Mobility: 6
- Resilience: 11
- Recovery: 9
- Discipline: 2
- Intellect: 26
- Strength: 2
- Total: 56
Pathfinder’s Robe (Warlock Chest Armor)
- Mobility: 9
- Resilience: 12
- Recovery: 6
- Discipline: 8
- Intellect: 11
- Strength: 7
- Total: 53
Pathfinder’s Bond (Warlock Bond)
Pathfinder’s Visor (Warlock Helmet)
- Mobility: 7
- Resilience: 7
- Recovery: 11
- Discipline: 14
- Intellect: 2
- Strength: 12
- Total: 53
Pathfinder’s Pants (Warlock Leg Armor)
- Mobility: 6
- Resilience: 8
- Recovery: 10
- Discipline: 6
- Intellect: 11
- Strength: 6
- Total: 47
