Where Is Xur Today? (November 18-22) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide

Xur has once again set up shop in the Solar system for the weekend, bringing with him a fresh selection of Exotic gear and legendary-class weapons. Here's where you can find Xur and what Exotics he's selling this week.

This week you can find Xur in the EDZ, in the Winding Cove area. For his weapon, Xur is offering The Queenbreaker linear fusion rifle. Hunters can pick up the Lucky Pants leg armor, Titans can grab the Insurmountable Skullfort helmet, and for Warlocks, Xur has the Chromatic Fire armor.

Xur Location

Xur's location in the EDZ.

Spawn in at the Winding Cove transmat zone, then hop on your sparrow and go north. Take the collapsed overpass on the left and look for a cave near the bend in the road. Follow the tunnel through the cliff face to reach a higher ridge where a Fallen dropship has crashed; you'll find Xur waiting there.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Friday (until Daylight Saving brings that forward by an hour in November). Bungie doesn't mark Xur's location on the in-game map, so it can be easy to miss him if you're not aware he exists. But he only comes to specific locations, of which now there are only three: the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Xur Exotic and Legendary Items

Exotic Engram - 97 legendary shards

The Queenbreaker - 29 Legendary Shards

Lucky Pants - 23 Legendary Shards

An Insurmountable Skullfort - 23 Legendary Shards

Chromatic Fire - 23 Legendary Shards

Hawkmoon - 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

Dead Man's Tale - 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

Xenology quest - free

Legendary weapons and armor - 50 legendary shards, 1,000 Glimmer

Exotic Weapons

The Queenbreaker (Linear fusion rifle)

Dead Man's Tale (Kinetic scout rifle)

Hawkmoon (Kinetic hand cannon)

Legendary Weapons

Chrysura Melo (Energy Auto Rifle)

Corkscrew Rifling

Fluted Barrel

Tactical Mag

Steady Rounds

Dynamic Sway Reduction

Demolitionist

Cold Denial (Kinetic Pulse Rifle)

Arrowhead Brake

Extended Barrel

Extended Mag

Light Mag

Threat Detector

Sympathetic Arsenal

Stars in Shadow (Energy Pulse Rifle)

Fluted Barrel

Full Bore

Tactical Mag

Flared Magwell

Outlaw

Grave Robber

Thresh

Dragonfly

Gridskipper (Energy Pulse Rifle)

Fluted Barrel

Smallbore

Armor-Piercing Rounds

Flared Magwell

Slideways

Frenzy

Code Duello (Heavy Rocket Launcher)

Linear Compensator

Quick Launch

Alloy Casing

Impact Casing

Auto-Loading Holster

Unrelenting

Seventh Seraph CQC-12 (Energy Shotgun)

Barrel Shroud

Corkscrew Rifling

Appended Mag

Steady Rounds

Quickdraw

Snapshot Sights

IKELOS_SR_v1.0.2 (Energy Sniper Rifle)

Extended Barrel

Full Bore

Steady Rounds

Flared Magwell

Feeding Frenzy

Disruption Break

Legendary Armor

Titan

Illicit Sentry Gauntlets (Titan Gauntlets)

Mobility: 2

Resilience: 20

Recovery: 9

Discipline: 10

Intellect: 14

Strength: 6

Total: 61

Illicit Sentry Plate (Titan Chest Armor)

Mobility: 9

Resilience: 6

Recovery: 16

Discipline: 2

Intellect: 14

Strength: 15

Total: 62

Illicit Sentry Mark (Titan Mark)

Illicit Sentry Helm (Titan Helmet)

Mobility: 13

Resilience: 2

Recovery: 16

Discipline: 13

Intellect: 2

Strength: 12

Total: 58

Illicit Sentry Greaves (Titan Leg Armor)

Mobility: 7

Resilience: 17

Recovery: 7

Discipline: 6

Intellect: 12

Strength: 14

Total: 63

Pathfinder's Gauntlets (Titan Gauntlets)

Mobility: 7

Resilience: 12

Recovery: 6

Discipline: 18

Intellect: 7

Strength: 2

Total: 52

Pathfinder's Chestplate (Titan Chest Armor)

Mobility: 7

Resilience: 16

Recovery: 6

Discipline: 6

Intellect: 6

Strength: 15

Total: 56

Pathfinder's Mark (Titan Mark)

Pathfinder's Helm (Titan Helmet)

Mobility: 12

Resilience: 2

Recovery: 13

Discipline: 9

Intellect: 13

Strength: 6

Total: 55

Pathfinder's Greaves (Titan Leg Armor)

Mobility: 2

Resilience: 19

Recovery: 6

Discipline: 2

Intellect: 2

Strength: 27

Total: 58

Hunter

Illicit Sentry Grips (Hunter Gauntlets)

Mobility: 15

Resilience: 14

Recovery: 2

Discipline: 17

Intellect: 9

Strength: 2

Total: 59

Illicit Sentry Vest (Hunter Chest Armor)

Mobility: 19

Resilience: 7

Recovery: 2

Discipline:18

Intellect: 2

Strength: 9

Total: 57

Illicit Sentry Cloak (Hunter Cloak)

Illicit Sentry Mask (Hunter Helmet)

Mobility: 6

Resilience: 9

Recovery: 17

Discipline: 2

Intellect: 23

Strength: 7

Total: 64

Illicit Sentry Strides (Hunter Leg Armor)

Mobility: 6

Resilience: 10

Recovery: 12

Discipline: 2

Intellect: 23

Strength: 2

Total: 55

Pathfinder's Grips (Hunter Gauntlets)

Mobility: 14

Resilience: 2

Recovery: 10

Discipline: 20

Intellect: 16

Strength: 2

Total: 54

Pathfinder's Tunic (Hunter Chest Armor)

Mobility: 9

Resilience: 12

Recovery: 6

Discipline: 13

Intellect: 7

Strength: 7

Total: 54

Pathfinder's Hood (Hunter Cloak)

Pathfinder's Helmet (Hunter Helmet)

Mobility: 19

Resilience: 2

Recovery: 6

Discipline: 11

Intellect: 12

Strength: 2

Total: 52

Pathfinder's Legguards (Hunter Leg Armor)

Mobility: 8

Resilience: 6

Recovery: 12

Discipline: 1

Intellect: 14

Strength: 2

Total: 53

Warlock

Illicit Sentry Gloves (Warlock Gauntlets)

Mobility: 2

Resilience: 6

Recovery: 23

Discipline: 7

Intellect: 20

Strength: 6

Total: 64

Illicit Sentry Robes (Warlock Chest Armor)

Mobility: 16

Resilience: 7

Recovery: 9

Discipline: 16

Intellect: 10

Strength: 7

Total: 65

Illicit Sentry Bond (Warlock Bond)

Illicit Sentry Hood (Warlock Helmet)

Mobility: 2

Resilience: 2

Recovery: 25

Discipline: 12

Intellect: 7

Strength: 9

Total: 57

Illicit Sentry Boots (Warlock Leg Armor)

Mobility: 7

Resilience: 17

Recovery: 7

Discipline: 7

Intellect: 9

Strength: 16

Total: 63

Pathfinder’s Wraps (Warlock Gauntlets)

Mobility: 6

Resilience: 11

Recovery: 9

Discipline: 2

Intellect: 26

Strength: 2

Total: 56

Pathfinder’s Robe (Warlock Chest Armor)

Mobility: 9

Resilience: 12

Recovery: 6

Discipline: 8

Intellect: 11

Strength: 7

Total: 53

Pathfinder’s Bond (Warlock Bond)

Pathfinder’s Visor (Warlock Helmet)

Mobility: 7

Resilience: 7

Recovery: 11

Discipline: 14

Intellect: 2

Strength: 12

Total: 53

Pathfinder’s Pants (Warlock Leg Armor)

Mobility: 6

Resilience: 8

Recovery: 10

Discipline: 6

Intellect: 11

Strength: 6

Total: 47