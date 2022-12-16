Where Is Xur Today? (December 16-20) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide

The year might be coming to a close, but there's no rest for your resident Agent of the Nine in Destiny 2. Xur has popped back for another visit to the Solar system, and as usual, he has a fresh inventory of rare and Exotic armors and weapons. Here's where you can find Xur and what Exotics he's selling this week.

This week you can find Xur in the Tower, in the Hangar area. For his weapon, Xur is offering Graviton Lance. Hunters can pick up the Khepri's Sting gauntlets, Titans can grab Armamantarium armor, and for Warlocks, Xur has the Verity's Brow helmet.

Xur Location

Xur's location in the Tower.

Spawn in using the Courtyard transmat zone in the Tower to find Xur this week. Head left and down the stairs to enter the Hangar section, then hang another left. Make your way to the north end of the area and look for a staircase that will take you onto a catwalk, where Xur is waiting.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.