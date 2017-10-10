Rockstar Games has announced all the new content, deals, and special events happening in GTA V's multiplayer mode, Grand Theft Auto Online, this week.

The centrepiece of the new content is the Buckingham Pyro airplane. It's equipped with twin machine guns, and you can upgrade it extensively with things like liveries, armour, and missiles.

In terms of deals, the Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499 property is 25 percent off, as is the Thomson Scrapyard Bunker. Additionally, Bunker renovation options are 25 percent off. All of these offers are good through October 16.

A handful of vehicles are also 25 percent off, including Ultralight, Rocket Voltic, Lampadati Tropos Rallye, and the armoured Kuruma. Additionally, upgrades from Benny's are 25 percent off.

This week's GTA Online premium race and time trial schedule has also been announced. This week's premium race is the stunt race Raton, and it's locked to Super. The time trial event this week is Raton Canyon. As always, the top three finishers in premium races get GTA$, while everyone receives triple RP no matter how they finished. For the time trial, beating the par time will reward you with GTA$ and RP.

Go to the Rockstar Newswire to see a full rundown of what's new in GTA Online this week.

Rockstar has also announced a big new update for GTA Online coming this fall that will introduce Transform races, which changes your vehicle's class depending on what terrain a particular takes the form of. You can read more about the fall update here.