What's New And Leaving Netflix In October
If you've been waiting for Stranger Things 2, this is your month.
Stranger Things fans will be delighted, and so will anyone who loves a good scary movie at Halloween. Netflix has released all its new arrivals for October, as well as all the shows and movies that are going away next month.
Stranger Things 2 premieres October 27, giving you just enough time to binge your way through it before Halloween, when it's time to watch some scary movies like Cult of Chucky. For something a little lighter, there are comedies like Tommy Boy, Miss Congeniality, Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, and Talladega Nights.
A heads up, all seasons of 30 Rock are leaving Netflix on October 1, giving you just a little bit longer to get your Tina Fey fix. Check out the full list below.
Arriving on Netflix, October 2017
October 1
- 88 Minutes
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
- Before Midnight
- Blood Diamond
- Boogie Nights
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Cleverman: Season 2
- Death Sentence
- Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Eagle vs. Shark
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Generation Iron 2
- Ghost Patrol
- I Love You, Man
- Ice Guardians
- Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
- Made of Honor
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Must Love Dogs
- Never Let Me Go
- No Reservations
- Penelope
- PJ Masks: Season 1
- Set Up
- The Reaping
- Tokyo Idols
- Tommy Boy
- Vanished
- Veronica
October 2
- Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
- Sleeping with Other People
October 3
- 13 Demons
- Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth (Netflix Original)
- Cult of Chucky
- The Survivalist
October 4
- Raw
October 5
- Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Schitt's Creek: Season 3
- The Fosters: Season 5
October 6
- ID-0: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Skylanders Academy: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Suburra: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson (Netflix Original)
- Word Party: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
October 7
- Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
- Middle Man
October 10
- Christina P: Mother Inferior (Netflix Original)
- The Skyjacker's Tale
October 11
- Donnie Darko
October 12
- Fe de etarras (Netflix Original Film)
October 13
- El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial (Netflix Original)
- Kingdom of Us (Netflix Original)
- Mindhunter: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Super Monsters: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- The Babysitter (Netflix Original Film)
- The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (Netflix Original Film)
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
October 15
- Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
- LEGO: City: Season 1
- Money
- OtherLife
- She Makes Comics
- West Coast Customs: Season 6
October 17
- Patton Oswalt: Annihilation (Netflix Original)
- Slasher: Guilty Party (Netflix Original)
October 19
- Wedding Unplanned
October 20
- 1922 (Netflix Original)
- Haters Back Off: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- One of Us (Netflix Original)
- Smurfs: The Lost Village
- The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story (Netflix Original)
- Wheelman (Netflix Original Film)
October 23
- Meet the Robinsons
- While We're Young
October 24
- Wanted: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Wanted: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Mist: Season 1
October 25
- The Hateful Eight
- The Final Master
- La Querida del Centauro: Season 2
October 26
- Strange Weather
October 27
- Stranger Things 2 (Netflix Original)
- Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold (Netflix Original)
October 28
- Pup Star: Better 2Gether
October 30
- Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States (Netflix Original)
October 31
- Zumbo's Just Desserts: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Leaving Netflix, September 2017
October 1
- 30 Rock: Seasons 1 - 7
- A Love in Times of Selfies
- Across the Universe
- Barton Fink
- Bella
- Big Daddy
- Carousel
- Cradle 2 the Grave
- Crafting a Nation
- Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest
- Daddy's Little Girls
- Dark Was the Night
- David Attenborough's Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1
- Day of the Kamikaze
- Death Beach
- Dowry Law
- Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief
- Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 - 5
- Happy Feet
- Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison
- Hellboy
- Kagemusha
- Laura
- Love Actually
- Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 - 7
- Max Dugan Returns
- Millennium
- Million Dollar Baby
- Mortal Kombat
- Mr. 3000
- Mulholland Dr.
- My Father the Hero
- My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 - 4
- One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 - 9
- Patton
- Picture This
- Prison Break: Seasons 1 - 4
- The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 - 5
- The Shining
- The Wonder Years: Seasons 1 - 6
- Titanic
October 19
The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1 - 4
October 21
Bones: Seasons 5 - 11
October 27
- Lie to Me: Seasons 2 - 3
- Louie: Seasons 1 - 5
- Hotel Transylvania 2
October 29
- Family Guy: Seasons 9 - 14
