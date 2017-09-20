What's New And Leaving Netflix In October

Stranger Things fans will be delighted, and so will anyone who loves a good scary movie at Halloween. Netflix has released all its new arrivals for October, as well as all the shows and movies that are going away next month.

Stranger Things 2 premieres October 27, giving you just enough time to binge your way through it before Halloween, when it's time to watch some scary movies like Cult of Chucky. For something a little lighter, there are comedies like Tommy Boy, Miss Congeniality, Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, and Talladega Nights.

A heads up, all seasons of 30 Rock are leaving Netflix on October 1, giving you just a little bit longer to get your Tina Fey fix. Check out the full list below.

Arriving on Netflix, October 2017

October 1

88 Minutes

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Before Midnight

Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cleverman: Season 2

Death Sentence

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eagle vs. Shark

Eyes Wide Shut

Generation Iron 2

Ghost Patrol

I Love You, Man

Ice Guardians

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1

Made of Honor

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Must Love Dogs

Never Let Me Go

No Reservations

Penelope

PJ Masks: Season 1

Set Up

The Reaping

Tokyo Idols

Tommy Boy

Vanished

Veronica

October 2

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

Sleeping with Other People

October 3

13 Demons

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth (Netflix Original)

Cult of Chucky

The Survivalist

October 4

Raw

October 5

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Schitt's Creek: Season 3

The Fosters: Season 5

October 6

ID-0: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Skylanders Academy: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Suburra: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson (Netflix Original)

Word Party: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

October 7

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

Middle Man

October 10

Christina P: Mother Inferior (Netflix Original)

The Skyjacker's Tale

October 11

Donnie Darko

October 12

Fe de etarras (Netflix Original Film)

October 13

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial (Netflix Original)

Kingdom of Us (Netflix Original)

Mindhunter: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Super Monsters: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Babysitter (Netflix Original Film)

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (Netflix Original Film)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

October 15

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

LEGO: City: Season 1

Money

OtherLife

She Makes Comics

West Coast Customs: Season 6

October 17

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation (Netflix Original)

Slasher: Guilty Party (Netflix Original)

October 19

Wedding Unplanned

October 20

1922 (Netflix Original)

Haters Back Off: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

One of Us (Netflix Original)

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story (Netflix Original)

Wheelman (Netflix Original Film)

October 23

Meet the Robinsons

While We're Young

October 24

Wanted: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Wanted: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Mist: Season 1

October 25

The Hateful Eight

The Final Master

La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

October 26

Strange Weather

October 27

Stranger Things 2 (Netflix Original)

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold (Netflix Original)

October 28

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

October 30

Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States (Netflix Original)

October 31

Zumbo's Just Desserts: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Leaving Netflix, September 2017

October 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1 - 7

A Love in Times of Selfies

Across the Universe

Barton Fink

Bella

Big Daddy

Carousel

Cradle 2 the Grave

Crafting a Nation

Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest

Daddy's Little Girls

Dark Was the Night

David Attenborough's Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1

Day of the Kamikaze

Death Beach

Dowry Law

Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 - 5

Happy Feet

Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison

Hellboy

Kagemusha

Laura

Love Actually

Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 - 7

Max Dugan Returns

Millennium

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mr. 3000

Mulholland Dr.

My Father the Hero

My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 - 4

One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 - 9

Patton

Picture This

Prison Break: Seasons 1 - 4

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 - 5

The Shining

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1 - 6

Titanic

October 19

The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1 - 4

October 21

Bones: Seasons 5 - 11

October 27

Lie to Me: Seasons 2 - 3

Louie: Seasons 1 - 5

Hotel Transylvania 2

October 29